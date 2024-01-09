(Bloomberg) -- The US said the Bangladesh elections were not free or fair amid reports of vote irregularities and violence, potentially testing ties between the South Asian country and its top trading partner.

The elections over the weekend saw Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party sweep to power for a fourth straight term after the opposition boycotted the vote. The result was a culmination of a monthlong poll campaign beset by daily street protests, and the jailing of Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus.

“We regret that not all parties participated,” Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the Department of State, said in a statement. “We encourage the Government of Bangladesh to credibly investigate reports of violence and to hold perpetrators accountable.”

The US, the biggest buyer of Bangladesh’s exports, has become more vocal in its calls for a free and fair election, imposing visa curbs on members of Hasina’s ruling party and law enforcement officials in September. Hasina will now need to prevent the US from taking harsher steps that could hurt the economy more directly and complicate the International Monetary Fund’s lending program.

“There is a threat of targeted sanctions,” said Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank at its Dhaka office. “New sanctions on individuals will not affect the economy in a big way, but sector-based or trade sanctions will be a big shock.”

About $9 billion, or roughly one-fifth, of Bangladesh’s clothing exports went to the US in 2022, with Walmart Inc. and Gap Inc. being the top buyers. The garment industry employs around 4 million workers and accounts for a tenth of the economy.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also expressed concern over the significant number of arrests of opposition party members before polling day.

“Respect for human rights, rule of law and due process are essential elements of the democratic process,” it said. “These standards were not consistently met during the election period.”

In contrast, India, China and Pakistan have all welcomed the election results without criticism. Diplomats from India and China were among the first to meet Hasina in Dhaka and congratulate her as the two countries jostle for influence.

“China would always be the most trustworthy partner and the most reliable friend of Bangladesh on the way to modernization,” Beijing’s envoy Yao Wen said in a statement after meeting with Hasina.

--With assistance from Eltaf Najafizada.

