(Bloomberg) -- Michele Kang, the owner of the Washington Spirit US soccer team, has acquired the London City Lionesses Football Club in a push to build out her multi-club strategy in women’s football.

Kang and the team — which plays in England’s second division — announced the deal in a statement Friday without disclosing terms of the acquisition. Kang in a videophone interview afterward said she chose the London City Lionesses because it’s the only women’s club in the first and second division not affiliated to a men’s club, making the negotiation easier.

“Since I took over the Spirit almost two years ago my vision and aspiration was to build a multi-club organization dedicated to women’s football — potentially women’s sports one day — not to favor one team in detriment of another but rather to build scale in women’s football and take it to the next level,” Kang said. “If you build the scale you can pull the resources, do the investment at the center, so young girls growing up can see they can aspire to become professional footballers.”

Women’s football in England is growing quickly but is still largely loss-making despite growing revenues, attendance and viewing figures. Last month, England’s Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship Clubs — the first and second divisions — unanimously agreed to form a new independent body to run the women’s professional game. Some Premier League clubs have been lobbying recently for a private equity-style proposal to invest in the first division, preferring an investment into the commercial operations rather than paying for the women’s league.

Kang, who is the founder and chief executive officer of IT firm Cognosante, is also the controlling shareholder of the French women’s professional football club Olympique Lyonnais Feminin, eight-times winner of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Kang said her plan is to invest not just in the training environment but also on marketing to raise awareness of the brand, make the product exciting and build the fan experience with activities that kids and families can enjoy before games and during halftime, as well as making players available to interact with fans.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.