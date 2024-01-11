(Bloomberg) -- The Washington state attorney general is expected to file a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed merger between Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. as soon as Thursday afternoon, according to a person familiar with the plan.

The lawsuit is expected to be filed in state court, said the person, who asked not to be named discussing an ongoing investigation.

The US Federal Trade Commission and a group of other states that are also probing the deal aren’t involved in the Washington state lawsuit, the person said. Any lawsuit by the FTC would likely be filed in federal court.

The Washington attorney general’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

