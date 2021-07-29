Washington to Require Masks in Most Indoor Settings, Mayor Says

(Bloomberg) -- The District of Columbia will require the wearing of masks indoors as the delta variant causes cases of the coronavirus to surge, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday.

“People over the age of 2 must wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status,” Bowser said at a press conference. “I know that D.C. residents have been very closely following the public health guidelines and they will embrace it. Our businesses will embrace it.”

The announcment comes as the city has seen a five-fold increase in the daily case rate since the beginning of July.

Also on Thursday, President Joe Biden is expected to announce that federal workers will be required to prove they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to frequent coronavirus testing and other mitigation steps, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A second person familiar with the discussions said the White House is also considering a federal vaccine mandate.

Nearly 73% of D.C. residents are partially or fully vaccinated and 62.7% are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Bowser also announced incentives for young people to get their shots, including gift cards and Apple airpods.

