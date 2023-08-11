(Bloomberg) -- The wet July spurred many Britons to fly to sunny destinations, London’s Heathrow airport said this morning. But overall passenger numbers were still lower than pre-pandemic levels as cost-of-living pressures weighed on wallets.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Heathrow Airport: More than 7.6 million people travelled through London’s biggest airport in July, up 21.4% compared to last year — but still below pre-pandemic levels.

Over 73,000 passengers flew to Turkey in July, the busiest month ever for the destination, while flights to Gibraltar, Portugal and Italy were also close to record levels, Heathrow said

EMIS Group Plc: The UK’s antitrust watchdog provisionally cleared the acquisition of the UK healthcare software firm by a unit of US-based UnitedHealth Group Inc.

The Competition and Markets Authority had referred the £1.2 billion-deal to an in-depth investigation over concerns it could lead to higher prices for the NHS, which receives services from both EMIS and UnitedHealth unit Optum

UK GDP: The UK economy delivered its strongest quarterly growth in more than a year, a surprise that indicated resilience in the face of soaring borrowing costs.

Gross domestic product rose 0.2% from the first quarter, the biggest increase since the first quarter of 2022, the Office for National Statistics said. The Bank of England had expected a 0.1% expansion.

In Westminster

China accused the British government of failing to meet its diplomatic obligations, after a plan to relocate its embassy to an historic building in east London appeared on the verge of collapse.

In other news, officials have advised Rishi Sunak to allow them to seal a deal to re-join the European Union’s science programs, paving the way for a resumption of close ties between some of the world’s top research hubs.

In Case You Missed It

London brokers FinnCap Group Plc and Cenkos Securities Plc are planning to ditch their names when they complete a merger aimed at surviving tough market conditions.

Douglas, the tiny capital of the Isle of Man, might seem an unlikely destination for South African expats. But the pull of its offshore economy and the push of South Africa’s struggles means hundreds have headed to the 33-mile-long Crown Dependency in the middle of the Irish Sea in recent years.

Looking Ahead

Just when earnings season seems to be petering out, insurers and pension providers are really getting going.

Next week, we’ll get updates from the likes of Aviva Plc, Legal & General Group Plc and Just Group Plc — plus, a full set of half-year results from spread-betting platform Plus500 Ltd.

For a more considered take on the UK's economic and financial news, sign up to Money Distilled with John Stepek.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.