(Bloomberg) -- State-owned builder PT Waskita Karya and China Communications Construction Company Ltd. formed an alliance to boost infrastructure in Indonesia.

The master agreement signed on Sunday includes the development of two toll roads known as Kayu Agung-Palembang-Betung and Ciawi-Sukabumi, a fuel distribution pipe that spans between Cikampek in West Java and Plumpang in the capital Jakarta, as well as the revetment of the Benoa port in Bali, Indonesia’s State-Owned Enterprises Ministry said in a statement.

The partnership can be extended to other sectors, and Waskita Karya is open to work together with other partners, the company’s President Director Destiawan Soewardjono said in the statement.

