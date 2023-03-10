(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s biggest listed construction firm PT Waskita Karya plans to slash its debt load by about two thirds and lengthen the maturities of its borrowings by a decade to preserve its cashflow, according to President Director Destiawan Soewardjono.

The company can’t afford to service its debt commitments totaling 80 trillion rupiah ($5.2 billion), and needs to cut the pile to around 30 trillion rupiah, Soewardjono said in an interview on Friday. It plans to reduce the debt burden by selling its toll-road assets, he added.

“Ideally we need to bring it to around 30 trillion rupiah in order for Waskita to operate in good shape,” Soewardjono said from the company’s headquarters in Jakarta, referring to the debt burden. “We would also like to extend our maturity, if we can do it by 10 years to beyond 2030 that would be great.”

Waskita’s struggles reflect the challenges confronting Indonesia’s biggest construction firms, which have seen their debt levels soar as the nation embarked on a building spree. Investors are closely monitoring developments amid fears that the builders’ liquidity problems may plunge Jakarta into the kind of high-profile debt debacle experienced by China and South Korea.

Soewardjono said Waskita plans to table a comprehensive restructuring proposal this month, its second such roadmap in as many years. It’s also targeting to complete a rights issue before the government withdraws 3 trillion rupiah of assistance in May.

He said the company doesn’t plan to undertake a debt haircut, a stance that’s likely to reassure investors after a government official said last month that Waskita’s debt restructuring may include a principal haircut.

In February, the company secured bondholders’ approval to defer payment on 2.3 trillion rupiah of debt by four months. It also got the green light to delay payment on two other rupiah-denominated notes.

The state-owned builder’s finances have come under pressure as the pandemic slowed construction activities and traffic on its toll-road assets. Its revenue in 2021, the latest full-year audited figures available, was just a quarter of what it was back in 2018.

In 2021, Waskita held the first round of debt revamp by restructuring 29 trillion rupiah worth of bank loans. But, business and economic conditions have not improved as expected, necessitating another round of reorganization which would hopefully be the last, Soewardjono said.

“With the economy still not growing as fast as we expected and the lack of new projects for the company, we are still unable to fulfill our obligations and that’s why we need to go through a second restructuring,” Soewardjono said.

The builder and its three major peers PT Wijaya Karya, PT Adhi Karya and PT PP have seen their combined debt levels surge more than 12-fold to 130 trillion rupiah since Indonesian President Joko Widodo took office in 2014.

S&P Global Ratings has warned that Indonesia’s construction companies may find it harder to gain access to funding as banks and investors grow wary of state-owned builders falling into debt distress.

