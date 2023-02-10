WATCH: Exclusive interview with former BoC governor Mark Carney

Exclusive: One-on-one with former BoC governor Mark Carney

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney says expectations that central banks around the world will start cutting back interest rates are not likely.

Carney made the comments during an exclusive one-on-one interview with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar, which aired Friday.

Carney also discusses fossil fuels and the economic impact on climate change.

Watch the full interview at the top of this article.