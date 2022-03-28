(Bloomberg) -- Australian consumer and infrastructure-related shares will be in the spotlight as the government releases its budget on Tuesday evening, with cost-of-living relief in focus in the lead-up to this year’s federal election.

Ahead of a vote due by May 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government has said it will roll out policies addressing inflationary pressures, while also repairing the country’s finances as the economy booms. The nation’s stock benchmark is down less than 1% in 2022, outperforming most Asia-Pacific gauges on surging commodity prices and a strong earnings outlook.

“Inflation concerns should see a higher bar for spending,” Morgan Stanley economist Chris Read wrote in a March 17 note. “While spending measures are still likely to feature through the election lead-up, they are likely to be smaller and more targeted.”

Issues to Watch

Household spending:

The government is expected to cut its fuel excise by between 10 and 20 Australian cents for six months, the Australian newspaper reported

Low-income earners will receive a one-off cash bonus of A$250 ($188) to help with cost-of-living pressures, News.com.au reported

The budget may also extend a tax offset for low-to-middle income households

Key stocks to watch: JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Premier Investments, City Chic, Metcash, Coles, Woolworths

Infrastructure:

Morrison announced A$17.9 billion for new and existing infrastructure projects, taking the government’s rolling 10-year investment pipeline to A$120 billion

Key stocks to watch: Adbri, Lendlease, Bluescope, Boral

Travel and tourism:

The government will earmark A$60 million to bring back international visitors to the regions hardest hit by international border closures, according to a statement

Key stocks to watch: Qantas, Corporate Travel, Webjet, Flight Centre, Kelsian Group

Property:

The government said it will expand a program that allows first-home buyers to enter the market with only a 5% deposit and without having to pay mortgage insurance

Key stocks to watch: ANZ Bank, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, Westpac Bank, Bendigo & Adelaide Bank, Bank of Queensland, Stockland, Mirvac, James Hardie

Domestic manufacturing:

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is expected to unveil a manufacturing budget package worth more than A$1 billion to accelerate investment in new industries, the Australian newspaper reported

Morrison earlier this month laid out seven areas of high importance in which Australia wants to build its onshore manufacturing capacity, including semiconductors, personal protective equipment and pharmaceuticals

Key stocks to watch: CSL, Incitec, Orora

Telecom:

The government will invest A$480 million to provide faster speeds on the National Broadband Network’s fixed wireless services for households and businesses across rural and remote Australia, according to Communications Minister Paul Fletcher

Key stocks to watch: Uniti, Telstra, TPG, Aussie Broadband

Health:

The budget will include A$58 million for the diagnosis, care and treatment of endometriosis, Morrison said in a statement

The government will also earmark A$81 million to help those planning for pregnancy access testing for some genetic conditions through a Medicare rebate

Key stocks to watch: Virtus Health, Monash IVF, Healius, Sonic Healthcare

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.