(Bloomberg) -- Concern that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could impinge on systemic liquidity is evident from several key markers that may be useful to watch in the coming weeks.

Ted Spread:

The spread between three-month Libor rates and the comparable T-bill rate has widened to about 20 basis points from as little as about two basis points earlier this month. The widening differential is a measure of counterparty risk and a sign that lenders fear that the prospect of a default in interbank loans is rising. The increase doesn’t necessarily suggest that a shoe is about to drop somewhere, but is rather a sign of abundant caution among traders in an environment such as this. During the first wave of the pandemic, the spread reached about 150 basis points.

Cross-Currency Basis Swaps:

The dollar’s surge against pretty much every other major currency in the spot market is also manifesting itself in other market segments. Demand to swap out funding exposures is evident in cross-currency basis swaps, where the premium to obtain dollar funding for yen- and euro-based investors is the highest it has been in months. How high the premium will rise will depend on how protracted the crisis proves to be and what central banks do to provide dollar liquidity. It’s likely that central bank swap lines will be expanded and the Federal Reserve will unveil measures to ensure that there is an ample supply of liquidity in the system.

FRA-OIS Spread:

The differential between Libor and the Fed funds effective rate has gone from less than five basis points at the end of January to almost 21 basis points now.

The spread is a gauge of risk and liquidity in money-market securities. Current levels suggest stress but not an overwhelming concern on a scale that roiled the markets back in the first wave of the pandemic and the global financial crisis.

NOTE: This was a post on Bloomberg’s Markets Live blog. The observations are those of the blogger and not intended as investment advice. For more markets analysis, go to MLIV.

