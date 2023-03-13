Watch What SVB CEO Greg Becker Said About the Lender in January

(Bloomberg) -- A year before the shock demise of Silicon Valley Bank, Chief Executive Officer Greg Becker appeared on Bloomberg TV to tout the lender's “great” performance in 2021.

But he did warn that the company faces a challenge from the Federal Reserve's hiking cycle because “when rates start to pick up, you start to see the highest growth stocks, tend to pull back.” While that would inevitably lead to valuations coming down for some companies, Becker didn't foresee a major threat to SVB as a consequence.

“There are still hundreds and hundreds of companies that are performing exceptionally well, that to be honest, should be and could be public companies,” he told Bloomberg TV’s Caroline Hyde.

(Corrects date in headline and first paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.