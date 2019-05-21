(Bloomberg) -- Accounting giant KPMG should be fined 12.5 million pounds ($15.9 million) or more for misconduct over reports on Bank of New York Mellon Corp., a U.K. regulator said Tuesday. KPMG said the fine should be just a fraction of that size, at 1.4 million pounds.

The Financial Reporting Council’s request -- and KPMG’s response -- were outlined Tuesday by the regulator’s attorney Raymond Cox at a hearing in London to discuss appropriate sanctions for the case. KPMG, which has admitted misconduct, would get a 30 percent discount on the fine for cooperation with the regulator.

The accounting firm last year admitted misconduct in relation to reports it filed to U.K. regulators on the bank’s compliance with rules on client assets in 2011.

Spokespeople for KPMG and the FRC declined to immediately comment.

The case adds to KPMG’s woes after the FRC fined the firm 5 million pounds this month. It was fined 6 million pounds in April following an investigation by the regulator into the preparation of the books of a U.K. insurance company that is part of the Lloyd’s of London syndicate.

The U.K. accounting industry has been under fire for the quality of its work in recent years. In 2018, the regulator issued a stark warning that KPMG’s audit work in the U.K. was of an unacceptable standard.

Richard Hinton, a KPMG partner, has also admitted misconduct in relation to the BNY Mellon case. KPMG failed to come to an agreement with the FRC over appropriate sanctions, so the issue will be determined by an independent tribunal.

