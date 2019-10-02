(Bloomberg) -- The next step in the congressional impeachment inquiry takes place Wednesday as a little-known State Department watchdog who once chastised Hillary Clinton’s use of private emails briefs lawmakers on documents related to Trump administration policy toward Ukraine.

Steve Linick, the State Department’s inspector general, is expected to provide information to senior Congressional members just one day after Secretary of State Michael Pompeo denounced a request from House committees to take testimony from five department officials.

Linick is expected to brief staffers and some members of multiple House and Senate committees -- including the impeachment-focused House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform panels Wednesday. Multiple people familiar with the scheduled meeting say they have been told Linick will be presenting documents expected to relate to the widening controversy over President Donald Trump’s July call with Ukraine’s new leader.

That puts Linick, who served in both the George W. Bush and Obama administrations, at the center of another contentious dispute between the executive and legislative branches. In 2015, he admonished Clinton for sending emails through her private server that should have been marked classified.

Benghazi Probe

A year earlier, Linick testified to the Select Committee on Benghazi -- which Pompeo served on -- about security shortfalls that contributed to the deaths of four Americans at diplomatic compounds in Libya in 2012. Pompeo’s performance in those hearings bolstered his reputation among conservatives, eventually drawing him into Trump’s orbit as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Like most other inspector generals at federal agencies, the 56-year-old Linick reports to both the head of the department he works for -- in this case, Pompeo -- and Congress. The role is meant to be independent of politics. At State, Linick helps identify risks, assesses internal controls and conducts investigations of waste, fraud and abuse for an agency with about 70,000 employees, according to his official biography.

Before his latest appointment at the State Department, Linick served as the first Inspector General of the Federal Housing Finance Agency from 2010 until 2013 under the Obama administration.

‘Coup’ Accusations

Back when he was reviewing Clinton’s use of personal email for official purposes, Linick said in a joint statement with his counterpart for the intelligence community that “This classified information should never have been transmitted via an unclassified personal system.”

The controversy over Trump’s July call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has quickly engulfed the White House. Trump lambasted lawmakers pursuing a whistle-blower complaint about his call, accusing them of attempting a “coup” and demanding that he get to confront his accuser. The whistle-blower’s complaint, and a partial transcript of the call released by Trump, show the president sought Zelenskiy’s help investigating discredited accusations of corruption against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Congressional investigators are now looking into whether Pompeo made inquiries within his agency’s personnel department about whether he could fire people complying with a congressional subpoena against the administration’s instructions. Three Democratic House committee chairmen warned Pompeo of possible criminal charges Tuesday after he rejected a plan by their committees to take testimony from five State Department officials starting Wednesday.

Volker Testimony

Pompeo has said he’s willing to have officials testify but that the request from the three committees gave them too little time to comply and amounted to an attempt to “bully” his department. Kurt Volker, the special envoy to Ukraine who resigned last week, is scheduled to testify behind closed doors on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

“What we object to was the demands that were put that deeply violate fundamental principles of separation of powers,” Pompeo said today while on a visit to Italy. “They contacted State Department employees directly. They told them not to contact legal counsel at the State Department. At least, that’s been reported to us.”

