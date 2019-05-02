(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Watches of Switzerland Group Ltd., the U.K.’s biggest seller of luxury timepieces, said it’s considering an initial public offering in London as Apollo Global Management plans to reduce its stake.

The offer would consist of new and existing shares, and Apollo plans to keep control of the company, the retailer said in a statement Thursday. The company said it expects at least 25 percent of its shares will be freely traded on the market.

Barclays Bank Plc and Goldman Sachs are joint global coordinators, bookrunners and sponsors. BNP Paribas and Investec Bank Plc would be joint bookrunners, and N.M. Rothschild & Sons is advising the company on financial matters.

Watches of Switzerland has pumped investment into acquiring U.S. retailers, expanding in e-commerce and revamping brick-and-mortar stores as small shops shut their doors and watchmakers step up efforts to sell directly to consumers.

