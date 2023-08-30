(Bloomberg) -- One of Watches of Switzerland Group Plc’s biggest investors cut its stake in the UK-listed timepiece retailer less than 24 hours after Rolex SA decided to buy a rival, Bucherer AG.

Edinburgh-based investment manager Abrdn Plc on Friday sold 5 million shares, lowering its stake to 6.1% from 8.2%, filings with the London Stock Exchange show.

Watches of Switzerland shares sank a record 21% that day as analysts warned of a risk that Rolex starts directing supply of its watches toward Bucherer and away from third-party sellers like Watches of Switzerland. Rolex announced the acquisition late Thursday.

Abrdn and Watches of Switzerland declined to comment.

Abrdn published a blog post on its Watches of Switzerland investment last year, saying the retailer’s partnerships with watchmakers like Rolex allows it to secure better inventory allocations than competitors.

