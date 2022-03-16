(Bloomberg) -- Lake Powell, America’s second-largest reservoir, has temporarily fallen below a key water level amid a megadrought that’s left the U.S. West parched since 2000.

The lake, which feeds the Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona, fell to an elevation below 3,525 feet (about 1,074 meters) Tuesday, following a bout of dry weather in February, according to the data from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Anything below the target elevation 3,525 feet is concerning; if it dips under 3,490 feet, the dam will no longer be able to generate hydro power.

Glen Canyon is the second-biggest U.S. hydropower plant after Hoover Dam and supplies electricity to seven states from Nebraska to New Mexico. Hydro power accounted for about 6.5% of U.S. electricity last year, which would be the lowest share since 2015 as persistent drought left reservoirs depleted. Lake Mead, Hoover Dam’s reservoir, set a low-water level last summer due to the drought.

Officials have been warning that the water levels at Lake Powell, which stretches from Utah into Arizona, were likely to fall below the target threshold during an abnormally dry winter. However, it’s expected to recover in the coming months during the spring runoff, according to the bureau.

A warmer, drier west has “drastically impacted our operations,” David Palumbo, acting commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation, said in a statement earlier this month. “We are faced with the urgent need to manage in the moment.”

