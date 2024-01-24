(Bloomberg) -- WaterRower, a fitness equipment firm founded in 1988 by a Yale and US national team rower, has acquired rival startup CityRow.

The valuation and terms of the deal were not disclosed, in a statement Wednesday.

Bloomberg reported in October that Hydrow Inc., another fitness company that is backed by growth equity firm L Catterton, had also been in talks to acquire CityRow.

CityRow began as an in-person rowing studio in New York in 2014, before expanding to at-home digital fitness in 2018. When the pandemic hit two years later, CityRow’s revenue jumped 375%.

“It’s no secret the pandemic had a crazy impact on connected fitness,” said Helaine Knapp, founder and CEO of CityRow in a phone interview. “We’re in this phase of recalibration period and that’s why now was the time for this deal.”

At home fitness firms have struggled to adapt following the pandemic, with customers returning to office, school and gyms, sapping demand for equipment. Supply-chain costs have also increased.

Knapp, alongside her co-founders Annie Mulgrew and Ashley Keith, raised $12 million in a Series A round in 2021 led by JW Asset Management, Sol Global Investments and K2 Global.

WaterRower previously developed CityRow’s rowing equipment. CityRow will continue to sell two of its machines. and its subscribers who take CityRow classes will now be serviced by WaterRower.

