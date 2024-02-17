(Bloomberg) -- Currys Plc said it rejected a preliminary offer of 62 pence a share from Elliott Advisors because it “significantly undervalued” the electronics retailer.

The bid would have valued Currys at about £700 million ($882 million), about a 30% premium to Friday’s closing price of 47.1p. The shares are down more than 36% over the past year.

London-based Currys said its board rejected the approach from the activist investment firm, reported earlier by Sky News, on Feb. 16. Elliott owns the UK bookstore chain Waterstones, among other retailers.

Currys — which operates about 300 stores in the UK and employs more than 15,000 people — was valued at about £4.8 billion in 2015.

The company said in January that its annual profit will be ahead of market expectations following a robust Christmas period. Mobile phone sales were particularly strong in the UK and Ireland while TV and computers were weaker.

