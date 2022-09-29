(Bloomberg) -- The family that owns Watford and Udinese is looking to raise money from new investors to expand the football clubs, according to people familiar with the situation.

Italy’s Pozzo family has been meeting with potential partners to discuss raising new equity through the sale of a minority stake in either one or both clubs, the people said. Nobody suitable has been identified yet and the talks are exploratory, they said, declining to be identified by name while the discussions are ongoing.

Udinese has made a bright start to the season and is third in Italy’s Serie A, yet English club Watford is struggling after relegation to the second tier from the Premier League. Watford this week fired team manager Rob Edwards. His replacement, Croatian coach Slaven Bilic, is the club’s 17th permanent manager in a decade.

Some possible investors were told to wait until March when it might be clearer whether Watford will be returning to Europe’s most lucrative league. The Pozzo family is looking to keep control of the sporting side of the business, one person said, with a partner involved in the real estate development around Watford’s stadium north of London. The Pozzo family declined to comment.

While no potential partners were named, the discussions come as American investors continue to flock to European football clubs, viewing their valuations as cheap compared with those in the US.

Since the beginning of the year, Bain Capital’s Stephen Pagliuca led a group buying 55% of the company that controls Serie A team Atalanta, RedBird has taken control of AC Milan, and a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake acquired Premier League club Chelsea.

The Pozzo family, who at one point also owned Spanish team Granada, are early proponents of the increasingly popular multi-club model where players are often exchanged within the same group. Boehly recently told a conference that Chelsea was interested in buying another club to provide young players with more game time, possibly in Portugal or Belgium.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.