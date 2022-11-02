(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s federal government and states agreed on a new discounted monthly ticket for buses and trains, seeking to tame accelerating inflation that has put the country on the brink of a recession.

“The way is clear for the largest public transport tariff reform in Germany,” Transport Minister Volker Wissing said on Wednesday. “It has never been so easy for people in our country to use buses and trains.”

The move comes as Germany is struggling to control rampant inflation rates that have been fueled by one of the worst energy crises in history.

Under the plan, a €49 digital monthly ticket will allow nationwide travel on regional trains, subways, trams and buses. Named “Deutschlandticket,” the ticket should be introduced as soon as possible, Wissing said.

The new ticket is also part of Germany’s wider climate strategy, ahead of the United Nations Climate Conference COP27 in Egypt. Europe’s biggest economy aims to reduce emissions 65% by 2030 from 1990 levels and be climate neutral by 2045.

The policy follows a popular three-month experiment with a €9 monthly ticket for public transport during the summer. The measure helped the country to reduce carbon dioxide emissions as it encouraged commuters to reduced the use of cars.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.