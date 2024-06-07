(Bloomberg) -- Health-care payments software maker Waystar Holding Corp. fell 3.7% in its trading debut after raising $968 million in the year’s largest initial public offering by a US-based company.

Shares of Waystar, whose backers include EQT AB and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, closed Friday at $20.70, giving the company a market value of about $3.45 billion. The company sold 45 million shares for $21.50, the midpoint of the marketed range. Including debt, the company has an enterprise value of about $5.7 billion.

The listing is the fourth-biggest on a US exchange this year as IPOs continue to return after a two-year slump. Companies have raised about $18.7 billion via US IPOs since Jan. 1, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The largest of those was cruise operator Viking Holdings Ltd.’s $1.77 billion listing in April. That compares with $10.5 billion raised at this point last year, the data show.

If Waystar’s underwriters exercise their full overallotment option, the offering would top the $1 billion mark. Like Viking, the two other companies with bigger New York IPOs than Waystar this year are based outside the US.

Neuberger Berman and the Qatar Investment Authority had indicated an interest in buying as much as an aggregate of $225 million in shares, the filings show.

AI Revenue Management

The Lehi, Utah-based company adopted its current name, which refers to a guiding star, in 2018. The name also brings to mind the fictitious company Waystar Royco at the center of the hit TV drama Succession, but the real Waystar would prefer to be known for using artificial intelligence to help the health-care industry manage revenue cycles.

“We’re going after a large addressable market, about $15 billion a year, growing to $20 billion a year in 2027,” Waystar Chief Executive Officer Matthew Hawkins said in an interview.

“Waystar is growing at greater than two times the pace of the market as we do bring efficiency to the market and the providers, fueled by our cloud-based software and AI,” he said.

The company leverages Google Cloud’s generative AI technology in tackling the health-care system’s complex yet common issues like administrative coding and billing burden, boosting procedural accuracy and reducing errors, according to a statement in May.

Waystar plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to repay debt.

De-levering

“We’re using the IPO to improve our capital structure, to de-lever the business and to drive investments in innovation, growth and operating efficiencies that we think will enable us to be durable as we work towards transforming the health-care industry,” Hawkins said.

Waystar said it had a net loss of $51.3 million on revenue of $791 million in 2023, compared with a loss of $51.5 million on revenue of $705 million the previous year.

The firm’s investors, which include Bain Capital and Francisco Partners and their affiliates, aren’t selling shares in the IPO. After the offering, EQT is expected to remain the largest shareholder with a 29% stake, followed by CPPIB with 22%, Bain with 16.8% and Francisco with 3.9%.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“Waystar is approaching its IPO with strong momentum, earmarking proceeds to pare nearly half of its $2.2 billion debt load, meaning enhanced M&A flexibility and likely a one-notch upgrade at all three credit raters. More than 2.5 turns of deleveraging will be a marked improvement for Waystar.” — Mike Holland, analyst

The offering was led by JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc. The company’s shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WAY.

(Updates with stake sizes in the 13th paragraph. A previous version of the story corrected the year the company was renamed.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.