The opportunity is always bigger than the threat: Waze co-founder on innovation and entrepreneurship

While an economic downturn could impact a start-up’s ability to raise capital, the co-founder of navigation app Waze Mobile Ltd. said entrepreneurs should be ready to adapt as it could last up to three years.

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg on Monday, Uri Levine, author of "Fall in Love with the Problem, Not the Solution," said while it’s difficult to raise capital in a bearish market, this isn’t the first time entrepreneurs have been in a difficult environment, and it won’t be the last.

“There are a lot of [financial] crises that usually go from the prime market into the IPO [initial public offering] market, and therefore into venture capital funding and start-ups; and it takes about two or three years for each one of them,” Levine said.

“So what I would recommend companies to do these days, if there is hard time to raise capital, reach profitability first.”

He added that if entrepreneurs can’t raise new capital, then they downsize the company in “order to meet the revenues that you have, and you will reach profitability with the amount of money that you do have.”

When it comes to expanding a business, Levine said entrepreneurs in the technology sector need to make sure they’re focusing on the problem they’re trying to solve and let that be their guiding light.

“When you address a problem, then if you build a solution that is going to address a problem and the solution works, it's guaranteed that you're creating value,” he said.

“At the end of the day, what entrepreneurs really want is to create value, and the simplest way to create value is actually solve a problem.”

For the full interview, check out the video at the top of the article.