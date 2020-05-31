'We are a community in pain': Target closes more than 100 stores in U.S. amid protests

Target Corp. announced it is temporarily closing more than 100 stores across the U.S. as protests rage throughout the country after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died earlier this week after a white police officer spent more than eight minutes pressing a knee onto his neck in Minneapolis, Minn., where the retail giant is headquartered.

Most of the shuttered stores are located in Minneapolis, according to the list of affected locations released by the company Sunday. Employees impacted by the closures will be paid for up to 14 days of work, which will include “COVID-19 premium pay,” the company said in the release. They will also be allowed to work at other Target locations.

“As a Target team, we’ve huddled, we’ve consoled, we’ve witnessed horrific scenes similar to what’s playing out now and wept that not enough is changing. And as a team we’ve vowed to face pain with purpose,” Target CEO and Chairman Brian Cornell said in a separate statement released Friday.

“We are a community in pain. That pain is not unique to the Twin Cities — it extends across America. The murder of George Floyd has unleashed the pent-up pain of years, as have the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. We say their names and hold a too-long list of others in our hearts.”

Arbery died in February after he was shot multiple times in Glynn County, Ga., after being pursued by a white father and son while running in their neighbourhood. Taylor was fatally shot in March by a police officer in her home in Louisville, Ky. during a warrant search.

Cornell also said the company’s merchant and distribution teams are “preparing truckloads” of first-aid equipment, medicine, bottled water, baby formula, diapers and other essentials for families within areas hardest hit by the demonstrations and who are cut off from needed supplies.

—With files from The Associated Press