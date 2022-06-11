(Bloomberg) -- Why is dad always so hard to shop for? Because he doesn’t know how to ask for what he wants! So we did the hard work of soliciting requests, which we hope will give you ideas for things to give your own pops. Each suggestion comes with a shopping recommendation, so click away. (Yes, you can even buy dad some alone time, if that’s what he really wants.)

Garage Time

The most obvious place to start looking for a Father’s Day gift is consider his natural habitat: the garage. A dad of four boys who lives near Memphis has only ever asked for a muscle car. (He’s yet to receive one.) Head to Bring a Trailer, where a ‘69 Corvette is available. And it just so happens that Barrett-Jackson is hosting an auction in Las Vegas that will begin on June 30 and run through July 2. If you can’t afford this gorgeous 1967 Mustang Fastback, powered by a Ford Racing 427/530hp small-block engine with a five-speed manual transmission, tickets to the event cost just $70. To make it extra special, spring for the $1,800 “luxury lounge” VIP passes.

A father of two in Westchester, N.Y., on the other hand, says he is looking for a good power drill. The $129 Bosch 31-2A cordless drill gives you 90% of the power and clocks in at only 2 pounds.

If his garage is more a creative studio than a hardware store, look for some new camera gear, which is what the dad of a newborn in New Orleans wants. Pair the new XF70-300mmF4-5.6 OIS—a compact, lightweight $799 telephoto zoom designed for the demands of the photo enthusiast—with a Fujifilm Xpro 3.

Either way, help him stay organized with Sidio Crates, a modular storage unit requested by the dad of a newborn. They start at $40 and are sturdy, lightweight, and can be configured to suit whatever he needs.

Backyard Time

A father of a one-year-old boy who recently bought a home with a backyard wants to get something to block the view of the shed behind the house. He’s got an eye on these DIY pergola kits from Toja Grid, which can be customized—and added to—as needed. And these brightly colored $2,500 fire pits from Tohst would make a handsome addition to any outdoor space at night.

Another new home-with-a-backyard owner who is the father of one (with another on the way) wants some outdoor entertainment options to go with the grill he recently bought. These Klipsch AWR-650-SM speakers are designed to look like big rocks in order to blend into the landscaping but weigh just 13 pounds each.

The Seura Full Sun Series line of outdoor TVs will be perfect for the father of two in East Hampton, N.Y., who is looking for a way to keep guests—and his children—occupied during the summer months.

The best entertainment, however, may be cold drinks, which explains a very specific request from of a father of two in London: The $350 Hopper M30 Soft Cooler from Yeti. Its newly widened mouth makes it easier than ever to load and unpack while strong magnets at the top lock the cold in.

Snack Time

If you believe that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, follow the advice of a father of two who asks for “steak and beer.” The $110 omakase box from Butcher Girls delivery service should satisfy his meaty cravings; a single monthly delivery can be arranged as well. A subscription to the Original Craft Beer Club will let you schedule 12 beers in four different styles, from a pair of featured brewers, for delivery monthly, every other month, and even quarterly. It’s perfect for the beer-nerd dad of two in Miami who asks for some good beer options.

Another dad who has three boys under the age of 5—and desperately needs caffeinated sustenance—asks for “a fancy espresso maker.” There are fancier ones than Illy’s $250 E.S.E. machine, but this one comes in a cool, red color, has a small countertop footprint, and uses certified compostable pods. A dad of one in Brooklyn, N.Y., is a fan of Cometeer’s subscription packs; a mixed-roast pack includes a selection of four light, medium, and dark roasts (each contains eight capsules) for $64.

Sports Time

A recently retired father who has taken up tennis with his typical gusto asks for lessons from a pro. They don’t get much more official than the John McEnroe Tennis Academy on Randall’s Island in New York City, where instructional classes and workshops are offered to players at all levels.

One dad of two in Ohio simply seeks “six hours by myself.” That’s why he’ll want new golf irons, specifically the Mizuno Pro 223 set. If you don’t know your father’s preferred brand, the Tag Heuer Connected Golf watch is a gadget to combine his passion with the inscrutable joys of mechanical watchmaking.

A father who spends weekends driving his two kids to various sporting events says that what he wants most is “a day nap. To be specific, falling asleep during a ball game.” We assume he means baseball: A subscription to MLB.TV costs $25 per month.

Style Time

A dad of three in Bolton, Mass., makes it easy: He wants some Air Force 1s. Find out what color and ankle height he likes and go shopping at Nike. A father of one in Westchester requests a chic backpack, and it’s hard to do better than at Frank Clegg Leatherworks, which will customize one for his particular wishes.

A father of a 1-year-old (and many cats) in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, asks for “a robe that makes me feel like a king.” A $385 Soleia black-and-yellow quilted robe from Desmond & Dempsey will fit that bill. A dad of four in California wishes soft pajamas; the $115 short set from Bedfellows will do quite nicely, thank you very much. He will, too.

Alone Time

It’s fair to assume that, if your dad is under the age of 50, he grew up playing video games. Give him some time to revisit his youth for awhile with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass—the gamer dad we talked to called it “dope.”

The father of one extremely rambunctious toddler in Brooklyn says he needs physical therapy for poor posture caused by pandemic-related working from home while chasing a two-foot-tall child constantly. We recommend the Spear Center, which has multiple locations throughout the tristate area and offers a wealth of activities to make it fun getting your back into shape.

“A kid-free evening at a concert of my choosing,” is what a dad of one in Los Angeles requested. The Hollywood Bowl is one of the best places, in our opinion, to spend a summer evening. There’s a lot to choose among, but the July 28 performance of Carl Orff’s masterpiece Carmina Burana, which opens with O Fortuna and will be conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, ranks high.

