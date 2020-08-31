(Bloomberg) -- Three defendants in the criminal case alleging a fraud in seeking private funds to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall added their pleas of not guilty to Steve Bannon’s as a federal judge set a trial date for May of next year.

Andrew Badolato, Brian Kolfage and Timothy Shea entered their pleas virtually in federal court in lower Manhattan on Monday. Bannon, a onetime booster of President Donald Trump and an architect of his 2016 election campaign for a time, pleaded not guilty after his arrest on Aug. 20.

Each is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors say the four men took more than $1 million in donor funds for personal use from We Build the Wall Inc. Kolfage, a disabled Iraqi war veteran, founded the initial fundraising effort in late 2018 amid frustration with delays in government construction of a southern border wall, a central Trump campaign pledge.

