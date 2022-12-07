(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden pleaded for US lawmakers to again enact a ban on military-style semi-automatic rifles, outlining measures he believes would combat a scourge of gun violence in remarks at a vigil for shooting victims.

“We can do it again,” Biden said Wednesday, citing a 1994 federal assault weapons ban that has expired. “We did it, and guess what? It worked.”

Biden spoke at a church on Capitol Hill, where he was joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, survivors of gun violence and families of victims.

“Together, we made some important progress; the most significant gun law passed in thirty years, but still not enough,” Biden said, referencing gun-safety measures he signed into law earlier this year.

“The work continues to limit the number of bullets that can be in a cartridge, the type of weapon that can be purchased and sold,” he added. “A whole range of things that are just common sense. Just simple common sense.”

But highlighting the challenging political landscape, Biden did not lay out a timeline for when those measures could move through Congress. Republicans, most of whom steadfastly oppose all but the weakest gun-violence measures, are poised to take control of the House of Representatives in January.

The vigil comes ahead of the ten-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on Dec. 14, and just weeks after Biden said he would press lawmakers to pass additional gun-control legislation before the new Congress is seated in January.

Lawmakers have instead focused their attention during the lame-duck session on other matters, and the coming Republican takeover of the House has dimmed hopes for a new assault weapons ban or any other measures to reduce gun violence. In July, House Democrats passed legislation banning the sale of semiautomatic assault weapons or large capacity ammunition feeding devices, but the bill stalled in the Senate, where 60 votes are necessary to overcome a filibuster.

Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent company Bloomberg LP.

Biden was able to sign the first gun safety bill in decades earlier this year after mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. The law funded improvements to the national background check system for gun buyers aged 18 to 21 and provides new federal criminal penalties for people who make straw purchases and traffic guns to be used in crime. It also included billions of dollars in funding to help secure schools and bolster mental health resources.

Recent weeks, though, have seen additional high-profile mass shootings, including an attack at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs that left five dead. Three University of Virginia football players were killed last month and two other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire following a school trip to Washington.

Asked if he would try to act on gun laws during the lame duck, Biden said in November, “I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons.”

“I got to make that assessment as I get in and start counting the votes,” he added.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday said only that the president would keep pushing for that legislation over the next three weeks and beyond, after she was pressed on whether the president has started to count votes for an assault-weapons ban.

At Wednesday’s vigil, Biden spoke about meeting the families of children killed at Sandy Hook, drawing comparisons to his own grief over the death of family members.

“It’s like a black hole in the middle of your chest, you’re being dragged in to and you never know if there’s ever any way out,” Biden said.

The Sandy Hook attack, in which 20 school children and six adult staff were killed by a man armed with a military-style semi-automatic rifle, raised expectations that Congress would finally act to prevent such weapons from landing in the hands of disturbed young men. Instead, federal lawmakers once again gridlocked on the issue, doing little until after the Uvalde shooting, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

