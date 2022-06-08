(Bloomberg) -- Kimberly Rubio recalled vividly the day two weeks ago that she dropped off her daughter Lexi at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

She and her husband, Felix, went to the school that Tuesday morning to attend an awards ceremony for Lexi and her sibling. They had promised to get her ice cream later that day in celebration and took a photo of her with her teacher.

It was, she said tearfully, “her last photo ever.”

“I left my daughter at that school and that decision will haunt me for the rest of my life,” Rubio told the House Oversight and Reform Committee via a video link.

The Rubios were among the survivors and relatives of victims of mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, New York, who delivered emotional pleas for action to stem gun violence in the country as lawmakers in Congress struggle to find some way to bridge the wide partisan gap on regulating firearms.

Kimberly Rubio recounted hearing of a shooting as she worked and frantically trying to get information before running barefoot a mile to the school. They got word that their other child was safe. But after a long wait they found out that Lexi was among the 19 children killed after gunman armed with a military-style semiautomatic rifle walked into the school and opened fire in a classroom.

“Today we stand for Lexi, and as her voice we demand action,” Rubio said as committee members listened intently. “We seek a ban on assault rifles and high capacity magazines. We understand that for some reason to some people, to people with money, to people who fund political campaigns, that guns are more important than children. So at this moment, we ask for progress.”

The committee also heard pre-recorded testimony from 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo, also a fourth grader at Robb, who recounted the moment her teacher saw the gunman as she attempted to lock the classroom door.

“He told my teacher ‘goodnight’ and shot her in the head,” Cerrillo said. “He shot some of my classmates.”

The gunman shot a classmate next to her and Miah thought he would come back, “so I grabbed the blood and put it all over me.” She said she stayed quiet and then got her teachers phone and called 911.

She said she doesn’t feel safe at school because she thinks this will happen again.

The hearing Wednesday was held just hours before the House was set to vote on a package of legislation that includes provisions that would raise to minimum age to purchase many semiautomatic rifles to 21 from 18 and restrict sales of large-capacity ammunition magazines. Rubio and her husband, Felix, endorsed those proposals as well as a ban on semiautomatic weapons like those used in Uvalde and in a racist mass shooting in Buffalo a week earlier.

The bill is expected to pass the House without any Republican support. But it’s a mostly symbolic action that ultimately will be set aside for whatever compromise plan emerges from bipartisan negotiations in the Senate, where at least 10 Republican votes are needed to pass most legislation. Those talks are focused on grants to states to set up “red flag” laws, which allow courts to temporarily remove guns from people who authorities believe could hurt others or themselves, strengthening juvenile background checks for gun purchases as well as money for mental health services and bolstering school security.

Zeneta Everhart, whose 21-year-old son was seriously wounded in the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, said gun violence and racism are issues that America does not like to discuss.

“My ancestors, the first currency of America, were stripped of their heritage and culture, separated from their families, bargained for on auction blocks, old, beaten, raped and lynched,” Everhart said. “Yet, I continuously hear after every mass shooting that this is not who we are as Americans and as a nation. Hear me clearly, this is exactly who we are.”

The divide between Republicans and Democrats was on display at the start of the hearing.

Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney of New York said the weapons used in the recent mass shootings should be banned because, “no civilian needs an assault rifle and the second amendment does not protect the right to own a weapon of war.”

Kentucky Representative James Comer, the committee’s ranking Republican, said the Second Amendment to the Constitution guarantees individuals the right to self-defense.

“Knee jerk reactions to impose gun control policies that seek to curtail our constitutional rights to bear arms are not the answer,” he said.

