'We know that it works': Employers urged to embrace 'humane' hybrid work Michelle Zadikian, BNN Bloomberg

Remote work can decrease burnout among employees: Catalyst

A new study by global non-profit Catalyst shows fostering the right culture among remote workers can help organizations avoid the pitfalls associated with working from home.



According to Catalyst, which focuses on helping companies create workplaces that are inclusive to women, the pandemic has exacerbated what it calls a “silent crisis” at work: burnout.



About nine in ten respondents to Catalyst’s global survey reported experiencing burnout – the physical and mental exhaustion stemming from prolonged stress -- to some degree, but the problem has been particularly acute for women with families.



Large swaths of the global workforce rushed into a work-from-home model in response to the COVID-19 health emergency, but employers now have the chance to iron out the kinks with remote work so it benefits the company and employees.



The Catalyst survey found employees with access to flexible and remote work options reported being more innovative, had higher work engagement and a stronger commitment to the organization.



However, working from the kitchen table is not without its pitfalls.



Various studies, including from Catalyst, suggest remote work blurs the line between work and home life. A Statistics Canada study from April showed almost half of remote workers reported putting in longer hours compared to when they were in the office.



Catalyst said in a press release Wednesday that company leaders must foster a remote work culture that is “sustainable, equitable, and humane” to avoid these risks.



“Looking at the benefits of flexible and remote work, we know that it works. Now it’s about making it more sustainable, better and alleviating some concerns that have come up from employers,” said Lauren Pasquarella Daley, senior director of women and the future of work at Catalyst, in an interview.



She added that “all signs point to yes”, in that the future of the workplace will be a hybrid of remote and in-office work.



“I think the key is, as employers start to look at their hybrid plans, to know that there’s not going to be a one-size-fits-all model,” she said.



She said companies need to implement “guardrails” to keep workloads in check and ensure employees don’t feel the pressure to always be available outside of regular work hours.