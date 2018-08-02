We'll All Be Eating Bugs Sooner Than You Think

(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Bloomberg Benchmark on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Bloomberg Benchmark on Pocket Casts

It's not tastebuds or the latest fetish at trendy health food stores that's driving the boom in bug gastronomy. Broad economic forces like climate change and population growth mean insects and grubs are appearing on more menus around the world. Bloomberg's Agnieszka de Sousa talks with Scott and Dan about how little critters can avert a food crisis, while Olympia Yarger talks about her bug-food startup.

To contact the author of this story: Scott Lanman in Washington at slanman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Topher Forhecz at tforhecz@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.