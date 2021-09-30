Canada's main financial market ended the third quarter pretty much the same way it began.



Any volatility brought forth by creeping energy prices, inflationary concerns on both sides of the border, and a general election were ultimately canceled out after Toronto’s benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index posted a small 0.47 per cent decline over the third quarter of the year. The TSX’s performance has earned it the 73rd spot out of 92 major global indices, with the index sandwiched between the Euro Stoxx 50 and Shanghai in terms of third-quarter returns. Mongolia’s stock exchange led the pack with a 28 per cent return during the past three months.



Here’s a look at how things played out on the TSX over the third quarter of the year. Returns are as of Sept. 30 closing levels.



Top Sectors:



Consumer Staples: +4.19 per cent

Industrials: +3.63 per cent

Real Estate: +3.09 per cent

Energy: +1.62 per cent

Financial Services: +0.31 per cent



Industrial stocks led the charge in the third quarter with planemaker Bombardier Inc. and coal terminal operator Westshore Terminals Ltd. among the sector's top gainers. Consumer staples also broadly moved higher with George Weston Ltd. and Loblaw Companies Ltd. atop gains as higher food prices benefitted those companies. The TSX's real estate subgroup also surged in the quarter, with several REITs and property developers benefitting from strong demand for Canadian housing amid record-low interest rates.



Top stocks:



Bombardier Inc.: +84.62 per cent

Lithium Americas Corp.: +53.64 per cent

Westshore Terminals Ltd.: +43.15 per cent

Nuvei Corp.: +43.01 per cent

Methanex Corp.: +42.05 per cent



Bombardier Inc.



Bombardier was the third quarter's biggest winner with its share price nearly doubling as investors cheered several deals and production announcements the company made over the summer. Bombardier also benefitted from being added back to the TSX Composite Index following strong Q2 results that showed better-than-expected profitability and improved working capital management. With Bombardier's cash flow now improved by an additional $200 million this year, the company was in a better position to tap debt markets with the issuance of $750 million in new bonds due in 2028.



Lithium Americas Corp.



Surging sales of electric vehicles in China bolstered mining companies, especially those like Lithium Americas that supply key metals used in the production of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Investors also warmed up to an announcement the company made in July regarding an investment in Arena Minerals for developing lithium mining projects in Argentina. Lithium Americas was also listed on the TSX's 2021 TSX30 list which showcased the 30 best-performing stocks on the exchange in the past three years.



Westshore Terminals Ltd.



Vancouver-based Westshore Terminals rallied over the past quarter following a July announcement that it secured a services deal with BHP Group to handle potash shipments from the company's proposed Jansen potash mine in Saskatchewan for a term until 2051. Westshore Terminals was up as much as 45 per cent on the day of the announcement, its biggest one-day move on record, which one analyst now sees as a material re-rating of the company's stock. The company also moved to improve its quarterly dividend by an additional 25 per cent earlier this month.



