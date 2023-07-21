One investment professional says we're just at the beginning of the tech market rally, and he suggests investors look at big and small tech names to pad out their portfolios.



Eric Jackson, founder and president of EMJ Capital, told BNN Bloomberg in an interview on Friday that he's confident the tech market is in the “third inning” when it comes to its rally mode.



"We’re just at the beginning stages of this rally...we could have another 70 per cent or more upside to go in the Nasdaq," he said.



In addition to large cap tech stocks such as Microsoft Corp. or Amazon.com Inc. which many investors already own in their portfolios, Jackson believes further opportunities in tech lie in smaller names that look less promising, like Carvana Co., DraftKings Inc., Joby Aviation Inc., Rivian Automotive Inc., RealReal Inc. and Fubotv Inc.

“The best (investment) combo is sort of a mix of the big tech names that we all know and love and then you’ve got to have some controversial ones,” he said.



He explained that tech stocks are volatile in nature, but there is a lot of upside to be had with the less obvious picks.



This was the case with Carvana, the online used-car seller, which saw its stock rise more than 1,000 per cent at one point this year, he said.



Jackson explained that the stocks he mentioned above are all priced the way Carvana was: as if they are going bankrupt.



"Carvana showed that's not going to be the case with all of them," he added.



"If you can choose wisely, you can clean up.”