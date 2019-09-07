‘We’re not at Odds’ With RBA, Australian Government Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Australian government says its “very substantial infrastructure investment plan” and spending pipeline outlined in the 2019 budget is evidence it is doing more, after Reserve Bank of Australia chief Philip Lowe repeated calls Saturday for the government to invest in infrastructure.

“We’re not at odds with the Reserve Bank governor, monetary policy and fiscal policy is heading in the same direction,” Finance Minister Mathias Cormann told ABC Insiders program on Sunday.

“I completely reject that proposition,” Cormann said.

The comments came after Lowe, in a wide-ranging interview with The Age Newspaper’s Good Weekend magazine, called on the government to create “an environment where firms want to innovate, invest, expand and hire people.”

