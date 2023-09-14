(Bloomberg) -- WE Soda Ltd. is considering issuing hard currency bonds just months after scrapping plans to go public in the UK, according to people familiar with the matter.

The world’s biggest producer of natural soda ash has been in early talks with investors as it mulls a potential sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Discussions are not final and timing for a potential offering is unclear, the people added. The amount of the sale could be as much $750 million, the people said.

The company would use the funds for financing its existing bank debt and simplifying its capital structure, they said, asking not to be named because the discussions are confidential at this stage.

“We are always evaluating different balance sheet options,” WE Soda’s press office said in response to Bloomberg questions. “As the largest, fastest growing producer of natural soda ash in the world and given the significant pace of development of our company over the past five years, simplifying and further strengthening our balance sheet via bond issuance could make sense depending on market conditions.”

The UK-based company, which is backed by Turkish industrial conglomerate Ciner Group, canceled its initial public offering in London in June after failing to agree with investors on the valuation it was seeking. The Ciner Group operates the BloombergHT television channel in Turkey under a deal with Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News.

WE Soda’s revenue was $1.77 billion last year, up from $892 million a year earlier, while its adjusted Ebitda almost doubled to $838 million. The company was seeking a valuation of about $7.5 billion in the IPO, but was unable to get investors to agree, it said in a regulatory filing shelving the sale.

Soda ash is a key material used in glassmaking and electric car batteries. WE Soda has two production facilities in Ankara and says over 80% of its production is exported.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.