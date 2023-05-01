We’ve Got Electric Cars. Why Not Electric Airplanes? Big Take Podcast

Europe’s ambitious climate targets are putting pressure on airlines and airplane makers to come up with sustainable alternatives to dirty jet fuel. Bloomberg reporters Siddharth Philip in London and William Wilkes in Frankfurt join this episode to talk about ideas on the drawing table for cleaner jet engines–from battery powered concepts to aircraft that run on hydrogen.

