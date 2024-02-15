(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump has long sought to delay all four of his criminal trials as long as possible, ideally until after the November election. But in his hush-money case in New York, that effort fell flat.

On Thursday, a Manhattan judge ordered the former president to stand trial March 25 as originally planned on charges he falsified business records to conceal hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election. It’ll be the first time Trump — the Republican frontrunner for 2024 — goes before a jury in a criminal case while he campaigns for a return to the White House.

Justice Juan Merchan rejected concerns by defense lawyers about sufficient prep time and potential conflicts with Trump’s other trials in Washington, Florida and Georgia. Merchan said judges in the other cases would allow the Manhattan trial to finish before starting theirs. “You’re not going to be in two places at the same time,” he assured Trump’s defense team.

The decision shows the limits of delay efforts Trump employed in his four criminal cases and the two civil trials that ended last month. In each, Trump argued his pressing campaign schedule and the need to balance other cases warranted indefinite delays, particularly with some of his lawyers working on multiple cases and appeals. Judges in the criminal cases mostly set trial dates sooner than Trump wanted, but until now none appeared to be set in stone.

“We want delays, obviously, I’m running for election,” Trump said to reporters before the hearing. “How can you run for election and be sitting in a courthouse in Manhattan all day long?”

‘Not Legal Argument’

“We strenuously object to what is going on in this courtroom,” Trump lawyer Todd Blanche told the judge at the end of a packed two-hour hearing. “The fact that we are going to spend the next two months working on this trial instead of running for president shouldn’t happen.”

“That’s not a legal argument,” Merchan snapped back. “See you March 25. Court adjourned.”

The ruling means the first case brought against Trump last year by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will kick off with a complicated jury selection process in just over five weeks. Trump also faces possible trials over his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort and his effort to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

Read More: Trump Arrives in Court as Decisions in Three Cases Collide

After the hearing, Trump said he’ll “be here during the day and campaigning during the night,” adding that he was “honored to sit here day after day on something that everybody says — the greatest legal scholars say — is not a crime.”

Earlier, the judge shrugged off concerns about Trump’s federal election-fraud case in Washington, which had been set for trial on March 4 before being temporarily called off. A new date hasn’t been set as Trump waits for the US Supreme Court to consider his appeal of a ruling that he isn’t immune from criminal charges over his conduct as president.

A separate election-interference prosecution was brought in Georgia by the Fulton County district attorney, who indicted Trump and 18 others in August.

‘Compressed Schedules’

Merchan also was not concerned about the classified documents case, currently set for trial on May 20, because that date isn’t set in stone and Trump wants it delayed. Blanche argued that all the cases require a lot of work to prepare for in a potentially short time.

“In all of those cases, including this one, there are millions of pages of discovery to go through,” Blanche said, noting that he was personally involved in more than one of Trump’s cases. “We have been faced with incredibly compressed schedules.”

Blanche added that he’d been preparing first for the March 4 election-fraud trial in Washington, not expecting that it would be delayed and that the hush-money trial would go first.

We had to “focus 100% of our attention on preparing for that trial,” Blanche said.

“You willingly chose those two cases,” Merchan said. “I told you March 25 was a date certain. You preceded at your own peril.”

Plenty of Warning

Merchan said he’d spoken about scheduling recently with US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the federal election-fraud case. The judge, appearing to get impatient, added that the election case in Washington was put on hold in December — seemingly plenty of warning that it might not happen first.

“We take a very strong disagreement to the idea that it was reasonable to have two trials scheduled for the same time and we’ll just see what happens,” Blanche said.

Merchan also expressed his eagerness to keep the hush-money trial on a tight schedule lasting about six weeks. The judge balked at suggestions from Trump’s lawyer that the trial should be on hold for school holidays spanning two weeks in April.

“Certainly members of President Trump’s team need some time off,” Blanche said.

“We can’t take two weeks off,” Merchan said. “We can’t take one week off.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.