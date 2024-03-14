(Bloomberg) -- France’s economy is struggling to deliver the growth President Emmanuel Macron needs to meet pledges to rein in the budget deficit, according to updated forecasts from statistics agency Insee.

Output is expected to stagnate in the first quarter and expand 0.3% in the second, which means a sharp acceleration to 0.7% in both remaining periods of 2024 would be needed to reach the government’s annual target of 1%, according to Insee economists.

“The economic situation remains hesitant,” the agency said on Thursday. “The progress of activity will be limited in the first half.”

The persistent sluggishness of the French economy has already forced the government to review its fiscal plans in recent weeks.

The Finance Ministry has cut growth forecasts, warned it has likely missed last year’s deficit reduction target by a significant margin, and said tens of billions of cost cuts will be needed this year and next to get back on track.

If gross domestic product expands by less than the new 1% forecast this year, the government will need to reduce spending even more to meet its aim of narrowing the deficit to 4.4% of economic output.

Still, Insee confirmed better news on inflation, which it expects to continue to ease to 2.6% in June, down from 2.9% in February. Food and manufactured goods prices are tending to stabilize, and services will be the main contributor to inflation, it said.

