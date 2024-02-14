(Bloomberg) -- Economic weakness in Germany hit European Union’s east in the fourth quarter, raising concerns about the pace of recovery expected this year.

Romania’s gross domestic product unexpectedly contracted 0.4% from the previous three months, defying expectations for an expansion. Growth stagnated in Hungary and Poland.

The performance of three of the region’s four biggest economies is the latest demonstration of how strongly their fortunes are tied to Germany. Europe’s biggest economy is the main trading partner for the countries of the EU’s east, accounting for between a fifth and a quarter of their exports.

For this year, the region will be looking to domestic consumers for a lifeline as weak external demand continues to be a drag on factory orders. Germany also enters a second post-pandemic year with expansion anticipated to turn out feeble at best.

“We see private consumption regaining its strength as real wage growth, falling inflation and monetary easing should support higher household spending,” said Juraj Kotian, a Vienna-based economist at Erste Group Bank AG said in a note. “At this point, economic underperformance of German economy and the whole Eurozone is the key risk to the downside to our forecasts.”

Germany’s slowdown hit Hungary hardest last year. The economy registered four quarters of contraction as the EU cut access to funding due to rule-of-law breaches by the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Hungary’s economy minister, Marton Nagy, said the economy’s decline was caused by weakness in Germany as well as high interest rates that depressed private investment.

“Hungary lagged the rest of the region as public investment was crowded out by large energy subsidies to households and meager EU-fund inflows,” Dan Bucsa, a London-based economist at UniCredit said by e-mail.

