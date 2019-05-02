(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

A persistently weak koruna exchange rate keeps stimulating the Czech economy, boosting the central bank’s case to raise borrowing costs even as policy makers around the globe turn more dovish.

After leading Europe with five hikes last year, policy makers in Prague kept interest rates unchanged since November as Brexit, trade wars, and a slowdown in neighboring Germany pose risks to growth.

But with a weaker-than-expected Czech currency adding to already robust inflation, most analysts now expect the central bank to raise its benchmark on Thursday by a quarter point to 2 percent, the highest in more than a decade.

“The central bank board doesn’t seem to really believe in substantial koruna appreciation and may be worried that inflation won’t slow as much as the forecast implies,” said Helena Horska, chief economist at the Czech unit of Raiffeisen Bank International AG. “That’s why we expect them to hike now despite external risks to the domestic economy.”

The Czechs stand out as they defy a pullback from monetary tightening by big global players including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Rapid wage growth and the koruna’s inability to strengthen as forecast have helped push Czech inflation to the top of rate setters’ 1 percent to 3 percent tolerance band.

In comparison, the Polish central bank expects to keep its key interest rate at a record low until at least 2020 despite a jump in inflation in April, while Hungarian policy makers are in a wait-and-see mode after a first tightening step in March.

The decision is expected at 1 p.m. Prague time, followed by a 2:15 p.m. press conference by Governor Jiri Rusnok, who will also release the highlights of fresh quarterly staff forecasts.

New Model

In their deliberation, the seven board members may also take into account an alternative set of projections based on a new forecasting model the bank plans to switch to in the second half of the year. The tool is designed to help policy makers more accurately predict factors such as the exchange rate and household spending, as well as the impact of price developments abroad.

While most money-market investors are positioned for policy tightening this week, forward-rate agreements show the call isn’t unanimous. Still, there’s a market consensus on one quarter-point increase over the next three months, followed by at least a year of the benchmark staying on hold.

“The CNB is likely to downgrade its economic forecasts when it publishes the new inflation report,” said Jiri Pour, a Prague-based economist at UniCredit SpA. “We expect the hike to be the last one in the current cycle.”

