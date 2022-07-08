(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

A weakening Swedish currency is piling pressure on the Riksbank to do more to tamp down on inflation, only a week after it hiked its main interest rate by the most in two decades.

It’s the second-worst performer against the dollar and euro this year among the Group of 10 most-traded currencies, approaching levels of weakness not seen since the start of the pandemic, according to the Swedish central bank’s KIX index, a trade-weighted gauge of strength against a basket of peers.

The Riksbank already stepped up the pace of tightening last week after being blind-sided by a series of higher-than-expected inflation readings. With currency declines now feeding into growing price pressures, the risk is building that the central bank may be forced to call an unscheduled meeting to hike rates further, according to Mattias Persson, chief economist at Swedbank AB.

“If the krona should weaken even further and we get higher inflation, they must take the currency into account, and they will have to act,” Persson, a former head of the Riksbank’s department for financial stability, said in an interview this week. “The risk is that the Riksbank will remain behind the curve.”

While the Swiss National Bank made a habit of changing policy between scheduled meetings in recent years, it’s generally rare for other major central banks to do so other than during moments of crisis.

The Riksbank called a cluster of extraordinary meetings after the pandemic erupted in early 2020, but normally such occurrences are highly uncommon. Governor Stefan Ingves made it clear last week that tweaking policy outside the calendar of scheduled meetings was a step the Riksbank typically took only under extraordinary circumstances.

Center Stage

He also said that the exchange rate wasn’t center stage in the central bank’s decision to hike the policy rate by a half-point.

This time around, Ingves and his colleagues have been quick to dismiss the idea that currency intervention could be an option to address the krona’s weakness, while expressing little concern about the exchange rate.

That’s in contrast to 2015-2016, when the headache facing policy makers was an over-strong krona that was complicating efforts to bring inflation up to its 2% target. At that time, the Riksbank made its concern clear, and warned that it could intervene in currency markets.

Beyond the lingering geopolitical predicament, there’s still significant economic (see growth and inflation) and peak-earnings uncertainty into 2H, so it’s premature to call a low on stocks and hence tricky to say krona’s worst is behind us. Equally, we believe the krona may outperform as sentiment improves and a bottom forms in stocks. We’re just not there yet.

--Audrey Childe-Freeman, Bloomberg Intelligenc Chief G10 FX Strategist

“My guess is that they’re saving that for when it’s really needed and I don’t think they’re there yet,” said Kristin Magnusson Bernard, chief executive of Sweden’s AP1 pension fund.

However, Magnusson Bernard, who has been named as a potential candidate for the Riksbank’s executive board, does see a risk that the more aggressive tightening policy being implemented by the European Central Bank could force its Swedish counterpart to raise rates faster.

“The Riksbank cannot be too far behind, or you’re going to get inflation through the exchange rate,” she said. “I think that’s a real risk.”

