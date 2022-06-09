(Bloomberg) -- Some 74% of Japanese business managers say a weak yen is having a negative impact on the nation’s economy, according to a survey conducted by the Japan Association of Corporate Executives.

Just over 30% of respondents report the yen, which is pushing fresh 20-year lows against the dollar, is eroding earnings, while 26% said it’s boosting profits. The poll conducted May 23-June 1 received 197 responses from top corporate managers: 52 in manufacturing and the remainder in services.

Almost 81% of those surveyed expect dollar-yen to remain under the 135 level.

The respondents cited various negative implications from the yen’s slide, including reducing the value of Japanese companies, swelling the nation’s trade deficit and boosting import costs for households. The comments contrast with Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s repeated assertion that a weaker yen is positive for the economy as a whole.

Read more: Japan Firms Pass on Just 44% of Costs to Customers, Survey Shows

Kuroda maintains that the BOJ should stick to monetary easing to support growth rather than using higher interest rates and a stronger currency to cool inflation. With Kuroda’s peers at the Federal Reserve and elsewhere raising rates rapidly, the widening policy divide has further depreciated the currency.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.