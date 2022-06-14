(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda faces one of the stiffest challenges of his career this week as he looks for a way to maintain stimulus without pushing the yen even further below its 24-year lows.

While the consensus view is that the central bank will stick with all its main policy settings, Kuroda risks accelerating a slide in Japan’s currency, ratcheting up the strain on his control of yields and exacerbating public angst over rising prices.

There’s another outsized problem too: a Federal Reserve rate increase that looks set to be even larger than the half-percentage point hike previously expected by economists. The Fed decision comes just hours before the BOJ’s two-day policy meeting starts on Thursday and its impact may still be roiling markets as Kuroda and his board mull their decision.

Kuroda has repeatedly insisted that the bank will continue easing persistently to ensure an economic recovery from the pandemic. That leaves BOJ watchers most likely on the lookout for possible tweaks to address the yen’s weakness and rising yields.

But analysts and investors will also be on alert for the kind of surprise Kuroda has pulled in the past. BlueBay Asset Management is among hedge funds betting the central bank will eventually be forced to abandon its yield-curve-control policy, with chief investment officer Mark Dowding calling it “untenable.”

“Kuroda is in a tight spot,” said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities. “But he will stick with easing this time and try hard not to make things any worse.”

The currency set a fresh 24-year low of 135.59 against the dollar earlier Wednesday amid a wave of renewed weakness following stronger-than-expected US inflation figures at the end of last week. That data has ratcheted up the likelihood of the Fed widening the gulf between US and Japanese monetary policy at a faster pace.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg earlier this month see 140 as the mark that would trigger adjustments in policy or communications by the central bank. They’ve already moved their position from 130 seen in April, an indication that perceptions have been changing over where any line in the sand lies.

The government and the BOJ issued their first joint statement on currency last week to warn traders over sharp yen moves. Knowing the history of government influence over monetary policy, some BOJ watchers now see a higher chance of a tweak in forward guidance that scraps an easing bias this week, while others flag the risk of such a move merely feeding the yen bears.

“If the BOJ adjusts forward guidance now, market speculation could really heat up” for a move toward normalizing policy, Chotaro Morita, chief rates strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., wrote in a report Tuesday. “That makes it a highly delicate decision.”

An easier option for the BOJ might be to crystallize its concern over moves in foreign exchange rates by stating it as a risk in its policy statement as it did in the early 2010s.

The central bank’s stimulus framework is meanwhile facing increasing pressure.

While markets managed to buckle Australia’s yield curve control last year, the BOJ’s longer-running setup has shown much more resilience so far. The central bank remains a long way from the annual bond-buying pace of 80 trillion yen that used to be a target for Kuroda.

Still, 10-year yields climbed as high as 0.255% this week, above the BOJ’s upper limit of 0.25% for the first time since the central bank clarified the ceiling in March last year. To defend that line, the central bank spent a record 2.2 trillion yen ($16 billion) on fixed-rate operation buying on Tuesday alone.

“It’s getting very awkward for the BOJ because their strong actions to cap yields are adding to weakening pressure on the yen,” said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mizuho Research & Technologies. “In a way, they are seen as a root cause of the problem.”

Some observers and market participants go further, seeing a tail risk of the kind of surprise Kuroda used to favor.

“Speculation has been growing that the bank’s going to do something,” said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist for Wells Fargo. If the BOJ widens its band for yields, or even drops a hint of doing so in the future, that could have major repercussions for the currency. “Any whiff of a pivot from the BOJ and dollar-yen is likely to reverse pretty sharply,” Nelson added.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid warns of a risk that yield curve control will “end very messily with huge implications for global rates.”

The latest yen slide will further deepen concern among Japanese households and businesses already hit by a surge in energy and commodity prices. Rising angst is highly unlikely to trigger a defeat for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in next month’s national election due to a splintered opposition and public support for the premier’s robust stand on Russia’s war in Ukraine and Covid-19.

Still, Kishida sees the danger of his support ratings suffering the same kind of slides that have toppled previous incumbents and has taken action to ease the pain of soaring prices.

Increasingly Kuroda’s perceived connection with the yen’s slide and soaring prices is coming into view, especially after he said last week that the public was becoming more tolerant of price rises.

His speech featured heavily in news bulletins by local outlets and went viral on social media. Kuroda apologized for his comments after they were seen as insensitive by those who have no choice but to swallow spiraling energy and food costs.

A poll by local media Monday found that 77% of respondents thought the governor’s remarks were inappropriate and 59% said he was unfit to be BOJ chief.

Those optics aren’t good for the central bank if it wants to stick with easing. Kuroda will need to draw on all his communication skills and policy acumen to find a way of keeping his policy sustainable this week.

Failure to do so could upend already jittery markets, tarnish his tenacious inflation fighter legacy and heavily influence Kishida’s post-election thinking on who will replace Kuroda, whose term finishes next year.

