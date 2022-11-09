(Bloomberg) -- The yen’s recent slump has taken the sheen off Japan as a destination for foreign workers, a worrying sign for an aging economy in desperate need of more people to keep its factories, farms and care homes running.

Japan’s government, which historically maintained low rates of immigration, has gradually opened the door to overseas workers in recent years to make up for the dwindling population. As a result, the number of workers from overseas tripled in just over a decade to around 1.7 million by 2019, with Vietnam becoming the largest source of foreign workers in jobs from agriculture and manufacturing to IT.

But the number of arrivals has flattened since the pandemic, and it’s unclear if the pace will pick up even with the borders now open. The yen hit a three-decade low against the dollar last month, also shrinking in value against a range of Asian currencies including the Vietnamese dong.

“My friends who used to study or work in Japan don’t think it’s worth going, as the salary is now one-fourth lower than what they could earn before,” said Vietnamese software engineer Tran Trong Dai. The 29-year-old is sticking with a plan to move to Japan next year, but now expects to save less money than he’d originally anticipated.

Pham Duc Manh, head of recruitment and human resources at IT services provider FPT Japan, said the number of Vietnamese candidates for posts in Japan was poised to fall by about 40% in the second half of the year, with exchange rates partly to blame.

To help take the edge off the yen’s 22% slump in the past two years against the Vietnamese currency, the company is offering perks including cash grants and scholarships for language courses in a bid to meet its target of recruiting around 200 engineers for Japan per year.

A similar trend is emerging among less-skilled workers. Nguyen Van Mong, 27, a recruiter for Hanoi-based placement company Lacoli Co., JSC, said they usually provide around 300 Vietnamese laborers a year for 40 Japanese firms in fields such as food processing and construction. He’s seeing a 30% fall in applicants, with the yen’s woes “significantly affecting” people’s thinking.

Such declines are among the side effects of Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy, which sent the yen to its lowest levels in decades and fueled a surge in energy and food costs.

A flight of foreign workers could make things worse for an economy beset with slow growth and stagnant wages, with nearby economies such as South Korea and Taiwan already expected to exceed Japan in per-capita gross domestic product within the next decade.

Falling birthrates in other Asian countries also mean Japan now needs to compete for workers, said Eriko Suzuki, a professor at Kokushikan University specializing in migration.

“In the past, people were happy to come here if they were allowed, but the debate over the past few years has been about how to be the country people choose,” she said.

A study published by the Development Bank of Japan and Value Management Institute, Inc. in February, found the country would need to more than double its foreign workforce to 4.2 million by 2030, and hit 6.3 million by 2040 to achieve an economic growth rate of 1.24% a year.

The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research has estimated Japan’s own working-age population will slide to less than 60 million in 2040 from 74 million in 2020.

“Demand for foreign workers is expanding rapidly in Japan,” said Hideyuki Oshima, business development general manager at Osaka-based Willtec, who recruits staff from Vietnam and Myanmar. “It’s across the board. Basically, it’s hard to find people, so we have to rely on foreign workers.”

Credit research firm Teikoku Databank found half of the 26,000 firms it surveyed in September were short of staff, close to levels before the pandemic. More than 60% of hotels and inns reported being understaffed as the tourism industry returns to life.

While people in both countries cite a cultural affinity between Japan and Vietnam among the reasons why worker numbers have soared in previous years, some Japanese recruiters are starting to look to other markets to make up for the potential shortfall.

Large, youthful populations in Indonesia and India make them prime targets. But the yen has also fallen against Indonesia’s rupiah and India’s rupee in recent months and Japanese firms face competition from big rivals in South Korea and the US, who are also keen to snap up talented graduates. Even Thailand is making a push to bring in highly skilled professionals from overseas.

Resa Eko Yuliyanto from Central Java province, Indonesia, is set to start work as a machine operator in a camera factory in Japan next year and is already thinking about how to trim his living expenses.

“The exchange rate is definitely a consideration,” the 24-year-old said, adding that he expects to be able to remit money home only once every four to five months, rather than every month as he did during a previous stint in Japan.

However, he’s still planning to go to Japan because he sees greater job security there than at home, amid fears of a global recession.

Japan is still a magnet for those with few job prospects in their home country, according to Jiho Yoshimizu, who heads Japan Vietnam Tomoiki Association. The group aids Vietnamese workers who face exploitative practices, including underpayment and dangerous working conditions, which have continued to dog so-called “internship” programs offered to many young workers entering Japan.

“It’s often said they will stop coming, but I’m not hearing that,” Yoshimizu said, adding that high-school graduates from rural Vietnam can still earn far more in Japan than on a local farm, even amid the yen slump.

Those already in Japan are being forced to tighten their belts amid the fastest inflation in decades. Doan Ngan, 31, moved to Japan in May to work in the meat-packing industry in Aichi Prefecture after a two-year delay due to the pandemic. The yen’s slide means her wages amount to 200,000 Vietnam dong less a day than they would have done two years ago, she said. That could mean it takes longer to repay the loan she took out to cover 105 million dong in agency fees and training.

In a sign of concern over the issue, Vietnam’s labor minister called in September for tax breaks to help the country’s citizens working in Japan, VnExpress reported. No such move is being discussed by Japanese lawmakers, however. Companies, meanwhile, are grappling with higher import and fuel costs -- a key reason many are reluctant to bolster wages.

“It’s not as if salaries can be raised because of the cheap yen,” said Yasuhisa Tsukada, an executive director at the Japan Vietnam Economic Forum, an organization that helps place 50 or so workers a year, mostly in the car-repair industry. “It would be difficult to give some special allowance that’s not given to Japanese workers.”

--With assistance from Norman Harsono.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.