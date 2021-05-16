(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s economic contraction continued into the start of year, setting the stage for a further slump as the country now faces its worst wave of Covid-19 cases.

Gross domestic product in the first quarter shrank 2.6% from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday, compared with a median estimate of -3.3% in a Bloomberg survey and improving from the prior quarter’s 4.2% contraction. GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% quarter-on-quarter, beating the survey’s -1.0%.

The government faces a fresh dilemma between containing the new outbreak and sustaining domestic demand, which had started to recover in March before slumping again last month. The fresh wave, with new cases hitting a record Monday, has almost quadrupled the country’s total caseload since the start of April, sending consumer confidence to a 22-year low.

The council, which is one of three Thai agencies that produce economic forecasts, also lowered its 2021 growth outlook Monday to 1.5%-2.5%, from February’s 2.5%-3.5%.

The Finance Ministry last month cut its own 2021 GDP growth forecast to 2.3% because of the third wave. The Bank of Thailand, which earlier this month held its key interest rate at an all-time low, also warned GDP may grow only 1%-2% this year, slower than previously expected, as the pace of vaccination will impact tourist arrivals.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha earlier this month gave in-principle approval for a $7.2 billion assistance package that included short-term financial relief for those affected by the virus, as well as measures to stimulate consumption when infections abate. On Friday, the central bank also announced new support measures to help small borrowers.

Other points from the briefing:

The council expects Thai exports to grow 10.3% this year

The forecast for tourist arrivals this year was cut to 500,000

