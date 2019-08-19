(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Euro-area inflation was weaker than initially reported in July, raising pressure on European Central Bank policy makers to consider more stimulus in September.

Eurostat revised its July estimate for consumer price growth to 1%, down from 1.1% initially reported. It’s the second consecutive revision to inflation data.

The report adds to negative data over the past weeks that may convince officials that a rate cut and bond buying may be necessary to revive momentum in the euro area.

--With assistance from Kristian Siedenburg.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kristie Pladson in Frankfurt at kpladson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss, Jana Randow

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.