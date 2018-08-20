(Bloomberg) -- When things go south for European shares, you can usually count on a silver lining: a weaker euro.

That’s because when the exchange rate falls, European companies operating globally are more competitive, with their overseas earnings getting a bump from the currency translation. And the region’s equities may need that even more urgently now, after the benchmark posted its biggest five-day loss in seven weeks, amid risks including Turkey’s turmoil, trade tensions and political worries about Italy.

The turn in the euro, long after its best year in 2014, is a boon -- especially since it’s taken investors by surprise. It fell to the lowest in more than a year versus the dollar last week, as its rate discount to the U.S. deepened, just as Turkey’s worsening economic plight fanned fears of contagion. The median forecast for the year-end euro rate has been falling since the middle of 2018, and now the year-on-year change has turned negative.

“With the euro depreciation that we’ve had so far this year, from this point you should get some boost from the weaker currency in terms of euro-zone corporate earnings,” said Daniel Morris, London-based senior investment strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, which oversees about 568 billion euros ($648 billion) of assets.

While the European Central Bank isn’t expected to raise rates until the second-half of 2019, “the potential is for tighter monetary policy in the U.S,” he added. “That should weigh on performance on U.S. stocks vis-à-vis European stocks.”

Of course, it still depends on where the euro’s weakness comes from. It won’t be good news for any European assets if it stems from economic or political risks in the region. But if growth stays steady, and the euro weakens on monetary divergence from the U.S., it could become a nice surprise for a market that needs it.

To contact the reporter on this story: Justina Lee in London at jlee1489@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Blaise Robinson at brobinson58@bloomberg.net, Monica Houston-Waesch

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.