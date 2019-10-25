(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The escalation of U.S.-China tensions this year continued to leave a mark on international trade during the third quarter. While volumes in the CPB World Trade Monitor increased in August, when both countries announced new tariffs, three-month underlying momentum showed further weakness. There was a 0.5% decline from the previous period, and a 1.5% drop compared with a year earlier.

