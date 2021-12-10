(Bloomberg) -- The former chief executive of Norway’s $1.4 trillion wealth fund says he plans to bring investors in renewable energy much closer to the point of production than has previously been the norm, as he tries to attract some of the biggest asset owners to his new venture.

Yngve Slyngstad, who oversaw the world’s largest wealth fund for almost 13 years until handing the job to former hedge-fund boss Nicolai Tangen last year, will start running Aker Asset Management in March. The new unit, which will be part of billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke’s energy conglomerate Aker ASA, targets 100 billion euros ($110 billion) in investment capital that will go toward climate solutions and green energy projects.

“I want to help create a type of management and an investment environment that is different from what we already have in the market today,” Slyngstad said in an interview. It’s now “necessary to rethink how managers can be linked to industry, and how industry can deliver what large investors want.”

During his time as CEO of the Norwegian wealth fund, Slyngstad oversaw a five-fold expansion in its assets under management. He also helmed a campaign to lobby Norway’s parliament to let its sovereign investment vehicle extend the range of assets it’s allowed to hold from stocks, bonds and real estate to renewable energy infrastructure.

The energy market is now in the grip of an historic period of transition in which new technologies are being tested in a race to drive down carbon emissions and prevent catastrophic levels of planetary overheating. Historically a fossil-fuel giant, Aker has spent the past year trying to shift its focus toward renewable energy. Rokke, who started out as a fisherman to build a personal fortune of about $5 billion from Norway’s offshore industry, has targeted wind power and carbon capture as part of a major strategy adjustment.

The intention is that adding an asset management arm to the conglomerate will create a unique set of synergies, whereby the design of renewable energy projects and investor goals can be tightly aligned. Slyngstad says such strategies work best when there’s enough scale on the investment side to make meaningful commitments.

“There is huge innovation happening, and we don’t know exactly which solutions will come next,” Slyngstad said. “Regardless of whether it is carbon capture, wind or sun, there are very large amounts to be invested.”

‘Truly Massive’ Opportunity

The sea-change around energy investing is one for which asset managers across the world are now positioning.

“The market opportunity is truly massive,” Connor Teskey, chief executive of renewable power and co-head of transition investing at Brookfield Asset Management Inc., said at the Bloomberg Sustainable Business Summit on Thursday.

“The majority of that capital is going to need to come from private capital,” Teskey said. “Public government balance sheets simply cannot sustain that level of investment. But the private markets absolutely can.”

For Aker’s asset management arm, the goal is to produce investment products within renewable energy and infrastructure that will appeal to “the largest funds in the world,” Slyngstad said. For now, investors are held back by a “lack of projects,” he said.

Norway’s wealth fund, where Slyngstad has stayed on to help Tangen transition into the CEO role, added renewable energy infrastructure to the list of assets it can own in 2020. But the investor has struggled to find targets, and as of early December, had only made a single investment.

“There are large investments to be made in the energy shift and the industrial shift ahead,” Slyngstad said. He said the goal is to “activate private capital and the largest corners of wealth that exist, whether it is in government funds, pension funds or elsewhere.”

“And there aren’t that many options out there that cater to such needs,” he said. It’s very much a question of scale, he said.

