(Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures have soared this year on worries about disruptions in supply, but Thursday’s tender from the biggest buyer could help tame those concerns.

Seventeen companies participated in an Egyptian import tender, according to traders who asked not to be identified. That was the most in at least five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The state-run buyer booked three cargoes.

The offers highlight the market’s disconnect over supply. Wheat futures in Chicago have leaped 5% this month, spooked by warnings from U.S. officials of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine. Russia has denied any plans to invade.

The Black Sea region is vital for global wheat trade, with Ukraine and Russia being major exporters. The threat that military action could interfere in the supply chain is keeping markets on edge.

Currently, grain shipments continue as normal, analyst UkrAgroConsult said this week in a note. Egypt booked 180,000 tons of wheat from Romania. Cargoes from Ukraine and Russia also ranked among the cheapest offers.

