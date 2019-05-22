Online investing service Wealthsimple has raised $100 million from a consortium led by Allianz X, the digital investment unit of Germany-based global insurer and asset manager Allianz Group. Power Financial also contributed to the financing.

Wealthsimple said in a release Wednesday it will use the funding for growth purposes.

“We’re now backed by companies that represent trillions of assets globally,” Mike Katchen, co-founder and CEO of Wealthsimple, said in the release.

“We believe their deep expertise, plus the product, the brand and the team we’ve built, are a winning combination to further our mission to make great financial products and advice accessible for everyone.”

Wealthsimple manages over $4.5 billion in assets for more than 150,000 clients in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. Its services include portfolio management through its Wealthsimple Invest app, commission-free trading through its Wealthsimple Trade app, and financial education through its publishing platform.

Allianz X invests in digital growth companies. Its portfolio includes insurers Lemonade and BIMA, as well as ride-hailing companies GO-JEK and SafeBoda.

As a result of the financing, a member of Allianz X will join Wealthsimple’s board of directors.