Wealthsimple, the virtual finance disruptor best know for its robo-advisor service, has seen its valuation more than triple in a fresh round of financing.

The company announced Monday it’s raising $750 million with some major star power involved. While the financing is being led by Meritech and Greylock, Wealthsimple said other investors include Canadian hip hop star Drake, as well as actors Ryan Reynolds and Michael J. Fox.

The financing puts Wealthsimple’s valuation at $5 billion, compared to its last fundraising at a $1.5-billion valuation in October.

Wealthsimple said proceeds from the most recent financing are being earmarked for expansion purposes.

“This investment will fuel our growth so we can reach millions more and ensure that everyone has access to the simplest, most powerful financial products and services, no matter who they are or where they are in their financial lives,” said Mike Katchen, Wealthsimple’s co-founder and chief executive officer, in a release.